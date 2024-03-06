Israeli delegation will go to Cairo in response to Hamas ceasefire proposal - report

An Israeli delegation was scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday to deliver Jerusalem's response to Hamas' proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, Saudi-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported citing an Egyptian source

While a positive sign that Israel sent a delegation after previously saying Hamas was not serious about the negotiations, particularly for not knowing the whereabouts or conditions of the hostages, several other Arab outlets indicated that the terrorist group held on to its demands in its counterproposal.

"The negotiations have reached a dangerous turning point that threatens the possibility of reaching a final agreement," a senior Palestinian source told the pro-Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen channel, saying Hamas's demands have not changed from insisting on a ceasefire with the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza and displaced Gazans returning to their homes across the enclave.

At the same time, the Jordanian newspaper Rai-al-Youm reported that the deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, who headed the delegation had delivered a comprehensive and “final” answer on the ceasefire negotiations to the head of Egyptian intelligence.

According to the Jordanian report, the ceasefire would begin a week before any hostages abducted to Gaza would be returned. On the other end of the deal, the Israeli Maariv noted Palestinian prisoners released in a previous 2011 deal and arrested on new crimes would be set free again, as well as 160 prisoners with "blood on their hands," including the notorious Marwan Barghouti.

It was earlier reported that the U.S. began pushing for a ceasefire without the return of hostages, such as a short pause before a comprehensive deal would be carried out.