IDF strikes Hamas stronghold in Khan Yunis, arrests terrorists and seizes weapons

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a targeted operation in the Hamed neighborhood of Khan Yunis, continuing their efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement from an IDF spokesperson, the operation, part of the ongoing "Crown of the West" campaign, saw commando units from Division 98, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency, raid terrorist strongholds in the area.

The Magellan and Agoz commando units, supported by the 13th Fleet, conducted a covert incursion into the Hamed neighborhood, systematically clearing buildings known to be used by Hamas for terrorist activities. The operation focused on the Hamad Towers, prominent high-rise structures utilized by the terrorist organization.

During the raid, IDF forces apprehended numerous terrorists, including a Hamas sniper squad commander and two team leaders. Additionally, a cache of weapons was seized, comprising Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, explosive vests, RPG launchers, ammunition, and diving equipment designed for military and terrorist purposes.

IDF Spokesperson

Simultaneously, combat units from the 7th and Givati Brigades intensified efforts to neutralize terrorist elements in the area. Working in conjunction with Unit 504 and Shin Bet, these forces apprehended approximately 250 Hamas and GAP (Palestinian Popular Struggle Front) terrorists. Some of the captured individuals are reportedly linked to the Sheva massacre in October.

The arrested terrorists are undergoing interrogation, providing valuable intelligence to aid ongoing operations against Hamas and other militant groups in the region, according to the IDF.