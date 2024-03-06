Norway signals resumption of UNRWA funding amid Arab pledges

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has indicated that several countries may soon resume their funding to the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, following a pause prompted by allegations of staff involvement in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

This announcement comes as Qatar and Iraq pledge an extra $25 million each to support UNRWA's operations.

Eide, speaking in an interview with Reuters, stated that many nations are reconsidering their decision to suspend funding, recognizing that penalizing the entire Palestinian society is unjust.

Norway, a longstanding donor to UNRWA, has continued its support by transferring its regular annual contribution of 275 million crowns ($26 million) in February. Additionally, Eide mentioned that more funding could be forthcoming, and Norway is actively advocating for other countries to resume their financial support.

Acknowledging the need for an honorable resolution for countries that suspended funding, Eide suggested that ongoing investigations into the allegations against UNRWA staff may provide a basis for such a return to funding. He emphasized the importance of these investigations in allowing countries to re-engage with UNRWA while maintaining accountability.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The UN is currently conducting an internal probe into the allegations, while an independent review led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is also underway.

The announcements from Qatar and Iraq add significant financial support to UNRWA's operations, with both countries pledging an additional $25 million each to assist Palestinian refugees.