IDF and Shin Bet eliminate Hamas rocket unit commander in airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency have confirmed on Wednesday the successful elimination of the commander of Hamas's central Gaza rocket unit in a recent airstrike.

The target, identified as Amar Atiya Darwish Aladini, was responsible for overseeing Hamas's rocket operations from the central Gaza area for several decades, dating back to at least the 2008 war.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Aladini played a crucial role in orchestrating Hamas's rocket attacks on Israeli cities and IDF forces during the October 7 conflict. The airstrike effectively neutralized his ability to continue directing rocket fire from the region.

In addition to targeting Aladini, the IDF conducted strikes on multiple Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) sites in northern Gaza's Jabaliya region. These strikes were carried out in response to recent rocket attacks on the Israeli city of Sderot.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The targets of the airstrikes included various hideout apartments used by terror operatives, weapons storage facilities, rocket launch sites, and underground tunnels.

The IDF's actions were aimed at degrading the capabilities of Hamas and PIJ militants operating in the region.