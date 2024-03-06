IDF soldier killed, 13 others injured, 6 serious after two battles in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the death of Staff Sgt. David Sasson, a 21-year-old soldier from the Oketz canine unit based in Ganot Hadar.

Today's casualty brings the total number of troops killed in the IDF's ground operation in the Gaza Strip to 247.

The IDF reported that Sasson was killed during fierce fighting against Hamas operatives.

Alongside Sasson's death, ten soldiers were wounded in the same battle, with five of them sustaining serious injuries. Among the wounded were three members of the Commando Brigade and two from the Oketz unit.

In a separate incident in southern Gaza, another soldier from the Commando Brigade was reported seriously wounded.