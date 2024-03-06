South Africa urges ICJ action against Israel over Gaza starvation reports

South Africa has lodged another appeal with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), urging for further measures to be taken against Israel concerning its war with Hamas in Gaza.

The appeal comes amidst reports of what South Africa describes as "widespread starvation" in the region.

Citing "new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza," South Africa's application to the ICJ asserts that Israel's actions constitute "continuous egregious breaches" of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

In its submission to the World Court, South Africa calls for the implementation of additional provisional measures against Israel or the modification of existing measures. The aim, according to the application, is to urgently ensure the safety and security of the civilian population in Gaza.

This move follows a ruling by the ICJ in January, which directed Israel to refrain from any actions that could be construed as falling under the Genocide Convention. The court's decision came after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide, a charge that Israel and its allies vehemently rejected.

Among the key demands made by the ICJ earlier this year were for Israel to prevent and punish incitement to genocide, as well as to facilitate the provision of essential services and humanitarian aid to Gaza to alleviate civilian suffering.

Israel, on its part, maintains that its military operations are aimed solely at targeting Hamas terrorists and that it takes extensive measures to avoid civilian casualties. However, it argues that Hamas's practice of operating within civilian areas complicates efforts to prevent collateral damage.