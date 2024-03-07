After 5 months, Israel-Hamas war continues on multiple fronts | LIVE UPDATES
Attacks originating from Lebanon, Syria and Yemen are on top of the intensive battles in Gaza and ongoing counterterrorism operations in the West Bank
As five months pass since the Hamas-led October 7 attack and massacres, the war continued in multiple fronts with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighting intensive battles in Gaza while defending in the north from Hezbollah, while Houthi attacks inflicted the first civilian casualties in the Red Sea against a Barbados-flagged cargo ship.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet reportedly begins investigating Oct 7 failures
Chinese foreign minister calls Gaza war 'disgrace for civilization' and reiterated the need for 'immediate ceasefire,' including release of all 'prisoners'
After meeting Israeli war cabinet member, British foreign minister to meet German counterpart