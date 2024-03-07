Hamas demands put ceasefire-hostage deal at an impasse - report

Following Israel’s agreement with the ceasefire and hostage mediators’ proposal, Hamas demanded further concessions since it considered its position strengthened due to a humanitarian aid delivery disaster, according to the New York Times.

This followed Arab media outlets which indicated that Hamas insisted on its demands, despite saying flexibility was exercised in the negotiations. Israel previously refused a permanent ceasefire, agreeing only to a temporary humanitarian pause for the release of hostages, nevertheless an Israeli delegation reportedly traveled to Cairo for the talks.

According to NYT, the newly stressed demands from Hamas put the deal at an impasse since Israel would not agree to the permanent ceasefire, as well as allowing Gazans to return to the northern Gaza Strip and the Israeli military would withdraw from the area.

Israeli officials reportedly believed the first phase was agreed upon, for a temporary ceasefire along with the the return of 40 hostages for the release of hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, but the terrorist organization Hamas suddenly increased its demands.

The reason for the change was reportedly due to the humanitarian aid delivery disaster which claimed the lives of over 100 Gazans during a stampede, with United Nations officials saying there were gunshot wounds as well. Due to this, Hamas leadership saw their position strengthen in the negotiations despite the terrorist organization being a major obstacle in handling the supplies that enter Gaza.

A second reason provided was Hamas political leadership now calling for an uprising during Ramadan, following the terror group’s leader in Gaza reportedly wanting the major Islamic holiday to be used as an opportunity to increase hostilities against Israel in and outside of the region.

In a separate opinion peace by The Washington Post's David Ignatius, the columnist indicated that the U.S. could push Qatar to expel Hamas leadership from the Gulf state if the negotiations did not progress toward a deal.