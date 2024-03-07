New report confirms 3 UNRWA workers took part in Oct 7 attack

One is an Arabic teacher by day, a Hamas Central Camps Brigade fighter by night. A second is an elementary school teacher in Khan Yunis who is also a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ) Rafah Brigade. A third is a staff member at the Beit Hanoun Preparatory UNRWA School for Boys, who is also an operative in Hamas’ East Jabalia Battalion.

These three UNRWA employees are one of 42 workers accused by Israel of also belonging to Gaza terror groups, and new evidence uncovered on open-source platforms confirms the allegations.

The report compiled by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), a watchdog group that analyzes school curricula, found evidence on the various schools' Facebook pages and Telegram groups proving that the terrorists were also employed by UNRWA. Recordings analyzed by the Israeli military showed their participation in the October 7 massacre.

Arabic teacher Yusef Zidan Suleiman Al-Hawajara was recorded bragging “We have female hostages, I captured one!” In a phone call with two friends on October 7, Al-Hawajara is heard saying he had captured a “sabaya,” a term used by Islamic State jihadists to denote a sex slave. The two-minute phone also shows him discussing the shooting of civilians and taking of hostages.

The Deir al-Balah Boys' Elementary School where he worked posted photos of him teaching a class on their Facebook page. Another post on the school's page reveals fifth-grade students learning from an Arabic language textbook which glorifies the terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, who perpetrated the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in which 38 Israelis were killed.

In another recording from October 7, PIJ fighter Mamdouh Hussein Ahmad Al-Qek is heard calling his family to tell them he had entered Israel. When he is asked how he will return home, he responds laughingly, "When I die."

A file uncovered on Telegram reveals that Al-Qek was employed at the Shouka Prep Boys School in Rafah in 2023 as an Arabic teacher. In Facebook posts from the UNRWA school, posters are seen on the library wall showing the names of Israeli cities within pre-1967 borders described as “Palestinian,” such as Yavne (Yibna), Acre, and Maghar. UNRWA has consistently claimed that it doesn’t present cities in Israel as Palestinian, since it violates their neutrality policies.

Courtesy: IMPACT-SE via Facebook

A third UNRWA employee, Shadi Mohammad Jamal Razak Darabiah, was one of the twelve original staff members accused by Israel of moonlighting as Hamas operatives. Darabiah is shown in a photo posted to the Beit Hanoun Preparatory UNRWA School for Boys Facebook page. The school was featured in a previous IMPACT-SE reports about UNRWA schools in Beit Hanoun that are propagating hate in their curricula. Among the examples, students are taught that jihad means “terrorizing the enemy” and “achieving martyrdom." A textbook exercise includes graphic depictions of violence against Israelis using explosive belts or slitting the throats of Israeli soldiers.

After Israel exposed the identities of the initial 12 UNRWA staffers accused of participating in the October 7 massacre, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said there was additional evidence that 30 more workers took part in the terrorist invasion. While Israel has not shared its dossier of evidence about the twelve employees with UNRWA itself, the UN agency terminated the employment of Darabiah and the eleven other suspects following the allegations.

Over a dozen countries froze their funding for the UN agency in light of the accusations, leaving UNRWA on the brink of collapse according to agency chief Philippe Lazzarini. The IDF said this week that its intelligence shows that over 450 terror operatives in Gaza, mostly belonging to Hamas, are also employed by UNRWA.

Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-SE, said about the new report proving UNRWA teachers were also active terrorists: "This comes as no surprise, given that they worked in schools which routinely glorify jihad and incite to violence against Israelis. That Al-Hawajri and al-Qek were employed by UNRWA, supported by international community funds, underscores the imperative that UNRWA is beyond salvation and can play no further role in Palestinian education.”