Israeli PM's military secretary visits UAE, Gaza aid to be delivered by sea

General Avi Gil, the Israeli Prime Minister's military secretary, traveled to Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

This development, reported for the first time today by Kan, highlights diplomatic efforts aimed at finding creative solutions to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

During discussions in Abu Dhabi, innovative approaches to address the crisis were explored, including the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid by sea from the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative is set to commence on Sunday, marking a significant step in providing much-needed assistance to Gaza, which has been grappling with dire humanitarian conditions.

The aid, funded by the United Arab Emirates, is expected to enter Gaza through maritime routes following agreements reached between Israel and international entities.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa, File

General Hassan Aliyan, the coordinator of government operations in the territories, also recently visited Abu Dhabi, signaling Israel's efforts to engage with the UAE on addressing the crisis. Emirati and Israeli sources suggest that Israel is seeking to leverage Abu Dhabi's support in addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The delicate commercial relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates are being tested amid the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza, according to a report by the Financial Times. Despite the challenges, entrepreneurs operating in the Gulf state remain hopeful that these commercial ties will withstand the current crisis.