Shin Bet dismisses allegations of Gazan workers spying for Hamas before Oct 7 - report

Following a thorough investigation, the Shin Bet security service has debunked claims suggesting that Palestinian workers from Gaza collaborated en masse with Hamas to gather intelligence ahead of the October 7 massacre.

Hebrew media outlets reported the findings on Wednesday, revealing that after probing approximately 16 percent of the workforce, the agency found no evidence of a coordinated effort to provide information to the terror group.

For months, various media outlets, including The Washington Post, echoed allegations that some Gazan laborers aided Hamas in planning the attack. However, according to a Channel 12 report, the Shin Bet's investigation into around 3,000 Gazans with work permits in Israel concluded that no widespread collaboration took place.

While the possibility of individual cooperation was not entirely ruled out, the agency emphasized that there was no indication that information was passed to Hamas as a result of employment in Israel.

The October 7 attack saw thousands of terrorists infiltrate the border and launch assaults on Israeli communities, resulting in over 1,200 casualties and the abduction of 253 hostages, most of whom were civilians. In response, Israel launched a military campaign against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the terror group and secure the release of captives.

Edi Israel/Flash90

According to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), approximately 18,500 Gazans held work permits in Israel at the time of the attack, meaning that the Shin Bet investigation covered a significant portion of the workforce. Many workers were subsequently detained and returned to Gaza after their permits were revoked following the incursion.

Israel's decision to increase the number of Gazans with work permits in the months leading up to October 7 as a means of fostering economic stability in the region was upended by the violent events of that day. Following the attack, Israel announced a halt to the issuance of new work permits from Gaza.