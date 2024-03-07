Turkish Red Crescent sends record aid shipment to Gaza

In a bid to help the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Turkish Red Crescent has dispatched its largest aid shipment yet, consisting of 3,000 tons of essential supplies.

The shipment, which includes food, medicine, and equipment, departed for the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on Thursday.

Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel's military offensive in Gaza and has actively supported measures to hold Israel accountable for alleged atrocities. In response to the escalating violence, Turkey has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and urged international action to address the dire situation in Gaza.

Ambassador Salih Mutlu Sen, Turkey's envoy to Cairo, expressed hope that the aid delivery would provide much-needed relief to Palestinians ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The aid will be delivered in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent and will be distributed through the Rafah crossing.

According to Fatma Meric Yilmaz, head of the Turkish Red Crescent, the aid shipment is the culmination of extensive fundraising efforts and donations from the Turkish public. The shipment includes vital supplies such as flour, hygiene products, ready-to-eat meals, ambulances, and portable kitchens.

Yilmaz also announced plans for a second aid shipment in the coming weeks. She highlighted Turkey's previous aid efforts, noting that thousands of tons of aid have already been sent to Gaza via Egypt.

Unlike some Western nations and Gulf states, Turkey does not classify Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, as a terrorist organization. Instead, Turkey views Hamas as a legitimate political entity.

In addition to Turkey's efforts, the United States, the Netherlands, France, and other countries have also contributed aid to Gaza. While the U,S. has initiated air drops of aid, Turkey has opted to continue its aid efforts through traditional channels via Egypt and Jordan, according to Turkish defense officials.