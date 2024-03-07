Israeli tank likely fired at journalists in Lebanon, investigation finds

A report commissioned by Reuters and conducted by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) alleges that an Israeli tank likely fired upon a group of journalists in Lebanon, resulting in the death of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injuring several others.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on October 13 when an Israeli tank fired two shells at a group of clearly identified journalists and subsequently opened fire with a heavy machine gun. The attack lasted for approximately 1 minute and 45 seconds.

TNO's report indicates that audio recordings from the scene captured the sound of machine gun fire, which is believed to have emanated from the direction of the tank. However, the exact distance and direction of the machine gun fire could not be conclusively determined.

The journalists, who were wearing blue flak jackets and helmets marked with "PRESS," had been filming cross-border shelling from an open area near the Lebanese village of Alma al-Chaab for nearly an hour before the attack. Despite their identifiable attire, they were targeted by the tank.

While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not respond to requests for comment on the incident, they previously stated that they do not target journalists. However, international humanitarian law prohibits attacks on journalists, considering them civilians and not legitimate military targets.

Following the attack, Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni condemned the incident and called on Israel to explain the circumstances surrounding the attack and hold those responsible accountable.

The report's findings have sparked calls for a thorough and transparent investigation by the Israeli military. AFP Global News Director Phil Chetwynd emphasized the need for clarification, stating that sustained machine gun fire would suggest a targeted and deliberate attack.

Al Jazeera's manager of international communications, Ihtisham Hibatullah, urged the Israeli government to disclose the findings of its investigation, noting the incident's implications for press freedom and safety.

While the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, legal experts have raised concerns about the deliberate targeting of journalists. Jessica Dorsey, an expert in international humanitarian law, suggested that the attack could constitute a war crime, while others emphasize the need for further inquiry.

Despite Israel's acknowledgment of the incident and ongoing investigation, no public results have been released.