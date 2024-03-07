Netanyahu: 'We are in an existential war, Israel has to win'

In an address at a cadet graduation ceremony at the IDF’s officers school in southern Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel is currently embroiled in an "existential war" that it must emerge victorious from.

Netanyahu, speaking fervently this afternoon, reiterated Israel's commitment to striking its enemies until achieving "total victory," a mantra echoed throughout the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Vowing to dismantle Hamas and its infrastructure, Netanyahu pledged to eliminate the "murderous regime" of the group, eradicate terrorists, dismantle tunnels, and relentlessly pursue those responsible for the October 7 attack while sparing no effort to locate the hostages.

Highlighting the IDF's formidable progress in advancing towards its war objectives while minimizing civilian casualties, Netanyahu condemned Hamas for its egregious tactics, including the use of civilians as human shields and the construction of extensive subterranean tunnel networks.

Promising continued military action against Hamas across Gaza, including in Rafah, the group's last stronghold, Netanyahu rebuffed international pressure to halt operations, asserting that such demands would equate to conceding victory to the enemy.

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Addressing the international community, Netanyahu emphasized the global implications of Israel's fight against terrorism, urging Western leaders to stand behind Israel and the IDF in the pursuit of "total victory in war" to prevent future atrocities.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu called for unity and solidarity among Israelis, expressing gratitude for the fallen and reaffirming Israel's determination to emerge triumphant in the face of adversity.