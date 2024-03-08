Biden announces 'emergency' mission to build pier off Gaza coast for aid delivery

The United States President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech on Thursday night announced an "emergency" U.S. military mission to construct a port in off the Gaza coast in order to ship humanitarian aid in the Strip. "I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters."

"No U.S. boots will be on the ground," he added. "This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day. But Israel must also do its part."

"Israel must allow more aid into Gaza," Biden continued, "and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross fire."

"To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip," the U.S. President declared to the Congress, calling the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip "heartbreaking."

Miriam Alster/Pool Photo via AP

Biden also highlighted Washington's work to free the Hamas's hostages held captive in Gaza for five months. "I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring their loved ones home," he said.

Biden stressed the U.S. efforts to reach "an immediate ceasefire" and emphasized the importance of working towards the Palestinian statehood as the only long-term solution to the conflict.

