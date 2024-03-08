The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen carried out earlier on Thursday.

"CENTCOM conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," read the statement. Additionally, the U.S. military is also said to have shot down three UAVs "launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1765976902957744281 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war