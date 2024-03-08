U.S. strikes 4 Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles, downs drones | LIVE UPDATES

The U.S. military reported 'self-defense' strikes in Yemen as Houthis hostilities continue

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen carried out earlier on Thursday.

"CENTCOM conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," read the statement. Additionally, the U.S. military is also said to have shot down three UAVs "launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden."

