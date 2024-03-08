U.S. strikes 4 Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles, downs drones | LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. military reported 'self-defense' strikes in Yemen as Houthis hostilities continue
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen carried out earlier on Thursday.
"CENTCOM conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," read the statement. Additionally, the U.S. military is also said to have shot down three UAVs "launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1765976902957744281
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
In Khan Yunis, IDF artillery struck sources of fire and a weapons storage facility linked to the Thursday launch towards Nahal Oz
IDF claims shooting at 'suspects posing threat to troops,' not humanitarian convoy during deadly aid incident in northern Gaza