IDF claims shooting at 'suspects posing threat to troops' during deadly Gaza aid 'stampede'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday presented the command review of the sequence of events that occurred during the deadly aid convoy incident in northern Gaza on on February 29, 2024.

"The command review found that IDF troops did not fire at the humanitarian convoy , but did fire at a number of suspects who approached the nearby forces and posed a threat to them," read the statement.

According to the review, as the aid trucks were moving toward the distribution centers, "a crowd of about 12,000 Gazans gathered around them and looted the equipment they were transporting."

The IDF reported a following stampede with people being run over by the trucks.

"Dozens of Gazans advanced towards nearby IDF troops, up to several meters from them, and thereby posed a real threat to the forces at that point," stated the Israeli military. "At this stage, the forces fired cautionary fire in order to distance the suspects."

The Israeli troops are said to have "fired precisely toward a number of the suspects to remove the threat" as the suspected continued to advance towards the IDF.

