U.S. denies carrying out aid airdrop that killed Gazans| LIVE UPDATES
The U.S. CENTCOM expressed sympathies to the families of those killed during the aid airdrop, adding: 'Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of U.S. airdrops'
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) denied reports suggesting Washington's responsibility for the humanitarian aid airdrop that killed several Palestinians earlier on Thursday.
On X (formerly Twitter), CENTCOM said: "We express sympathies to the families of those who were killed. Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of U.S. airdrops."
To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Truce deal before Ramadan is 'looking tough,' says Biden, expressing concerns over prospects of violence in East Jerusalem
U.S. carries out new 'self-defense strikes' on Houthi targets in Yemen, militants attack back
According to the U.S. CENTCOM, on Thursday, it attacked "two Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists’ truck-mounted anti-ship missiles."
Later during the day, the Iran-backed group "fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at M/V Propel Fortune, a Singapore-flagged, owned, and operated vessel." No casualties or damage have been reported.
