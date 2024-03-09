U.S. denies carrying out aid airdrop that killed Gazans| LIVE UPDATES

The U.S. CENTCOM expressed sympathies to the families of those killed during the aid airdrop, adding: 'Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of U.S. airdrops'

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
2 min read
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) denied reports suggesting Washington's responsibility for the humanitarian aid airdrop that killed several Palestinians earlier on Thursday.

On X (formerly Twitter), CENTCOM said: "We express sympathies to the families of those who were killed. Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of U.S. airdrops."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766258494447956386

Truce deal before Ramadan is 'looking tough,' says Biden, expressing concerns over prospects of violence in East Jerusalem

U.S. carries out new 'self-defense strikes' on Houthi targets in Yemen, militants attack back

According to the U.S. CENTCOM, on Thursday, it attacked "two Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists’ truck-mounted anti-ship missiles."

Later during the day, the Iran-backed group "fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at M/V Propel Fortune, a Singapore-flagged, owned, and operated vessel." No casualties or damage have been reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766304008506130435

