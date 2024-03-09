The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) denied reports suggesting Washington's responsibility for the humanitarian aid airdrop that killed several Palestinians earlier on Thursday.

On X (formerly Twitter), CENTCOM said: "We express sympathies to the families of those who were killed. Contrary to some reports, this was not the result of U.S. airdrops."

