Truce deal before Ramadan is 'looking tough,' says Biden
U.S. President emphasized his concern over prospects of violence in East Jerusalem without Gaza ceasefire
The United States President Joe Biden on Friday said the it is 'looking tough" for a temporary ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas to be secured by the start of Ramadan on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters after visiting a family near Philadelphia, Biden expressed his particular concerns over the potential spike of violence in East Jerusalem.
Earlier on Friday, Hamas urged the group's supporters to mobilize toward the Al-Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, a flashpoint for violence during Ramadan in the past years.
Biden's statement comes after the U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said Hamas was now weighing the decision on the ceasefire-hostage deal. "The ball is in their court. We're working intensely on it, and we'll see what they do," he stated.
According to Blinken, Washington remains "intensely focused" on securing the deal before Ramadan's beginning, while hostages' captivity has recently passed the five-month mark.
