UNRWA report says Israel coerced some staffers to falsely admit Hamas links

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) released an internal report suggesting that some of its employees were pressured by Israeli authorities to falsely admit their links to Hamas and the October 7 attack. Reuters reviewed the report dated February 2024.

The document is said to detail "allegations of mistreatment in Israeli detention made by unidentified Palestinians, including several working for UNRWA."

According to the report, several UNRWA Palestinian staffers were detained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). They cite ill-treatment and abuse, including severe physical beatings, waterboarding and threats of harm to family members.

"Agency staff members have been subject to threats and coercion by the Israeli authorities while in detention, and pressured to make false statements against the Agency, including that the Agency has affiliations with Hamas and that UNRWA staff members took part in the 7 October 2023 atrocities,” said the document, according to Reuters.

The report added that Palestinian detainees more broadly described "allegations of abuse, including beatings, humiliation, threats, dog attacks, sexual violence, and deaths of detainees denied medical treatment."

Earlier on Monday The New York Times said the UNRWA has been compiling testimonies from Gazans who claimed to be abused while in detention at Israeli military sites.

The evidence contradicts the recent report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE) that suggested three UNRWA employees were among the 42 agency workers accused by Israel of being members of Hamas.

The IDF on Monday released its evidence of a UNRWA teacher in Gaza admitting to participating in the October 7 attack.

