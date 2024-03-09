Families of hostages receive 'sign of life' from loved ones

In a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing crisis, families of Gaza hostages have received signs of life from more than a dozen of their loved ones held captive by Hamas, as reported by N12 channel on Friday.

The news, while offering some relief, is shrouded in secrecy due to Israeli military censorship, preventing further details from being disclosed at this stage.

The plight of the hostages, who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, continues to haunt their families and the wider public. With more than 134 hostages still in captivity, the news of signs of life brings both anguish and determination to the forefront.

On Friday, family members of the hostages took to the streets, blocking Highway 1 linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in a poignant demonstration aimed at drawing attention to the suffering endured by their loved ones. The hostages, who have been held for 154 days, are described as "rotting in hell," a stark reminder of the urgent need for their release.

As the families demand action, a new demonstration is scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, specifically focusing on the plight of the 19 women still held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip. This gathering follows International Women's Day and seeks to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced by captivity.

The UN representative on sexual violence in conflicts, Pramila Patten, has raised concerns about the treatment of the hostages, suggesting that they are likely victims of continuous sexual violence. The signs of life have sparked a debate among the families, with some advocating for intensified protests, while others call for a measured approach to allow negotiations to progress.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Hamas has laid out conditions for the release of the hostages, including a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the return of Gazans to their homes. However, Israel has rejected the idea of a permanent ceasefire and remains committed to dismantling Hamas's infrastructure.