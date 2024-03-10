CENTCOM says supply ship on its way to start building new Gaza pier | LIVE UPDATES
According to Lebanese reports, IDF airstrikes killed five and wounded nine in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah announces death of three operatives
Following President Biden's announcement that a temporary pier would be built in Gaza to enable the delivery of additional humanitarian supplies, U.S. Central Command said early on Sunday that the first ship was already headed to the region.
Hezbollah announces death of three operatives, raising its losses to 242
Biden calls Rafah operation a 'red line' but support for Israel would continue
In an interview with NBC News, President Biden once again expressed his disapproval of the planned Israeli incursion into Gaza's southernmost city, lamenting the already high death toll in the enclave. However, Biden said he would continue to be a stalwart supporter of Israel.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett refutes President Biden's criticism on humanitarian crisis in Gaza, pointing out that the Hamas terror group seizes the aid trucks as they enter the enclave and then resell the food
