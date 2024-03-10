CENTCOM announces first ship en route to build temporary Gaza pier

Following the announcement by President Joe Biden of a temporary pier being built in Gaza to enable additional humanitarian supplies to enter the enclave, the U.S. Central Command said early Sunday its first ship was already on its way to establish the construction.

“U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean,” CENTCOM posted on X.

U.S. CENTCOM

“Less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the U.S. would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea,” the statement pointed out, explaining “Besson, a logistics support vessel, is carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies.”

During his State of the Union address on Thursday, Biden said "I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters."

U.S. CENTCOM

"No U.S. boots will be on the ground," he explained. "This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day. But Israel must also do its part."

Over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari explained the Israeli military’s role in the humanitarian mission, saying it would be part of coordinating the construction and would then carry out a “full inspection” of what enters Gaza, after which the aid would be distributed to Gazans through international organizations.