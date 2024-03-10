Israel gears up for fake news, incitement about Temple Mount

Israeli security services stepped up preparations in Jerusalem for the month of Ramadan, which began Sunday, in order to enable the safe conduct of prayers and prevent rioting. A particular emphasis is placed on combating the incitement and fake news regularly circulated where Israel is said to be plotting to destroy a Muslim holy site.

On numerous previous occasions, Palestinian terror groups have sought to exploit the days of Ramadan to spread rumors and "fake news," publishing distorted information on social networks. Muslim extremists have a long history of exploiting the holiday for incitement and disseminating falsehoods regarding the reality in Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City and on the Temple Mount, a site that remains a major flashpoint of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Police said that "in recent days, there has been a noticeable increase in these provocative and distorted calls and publications on social networks in Arabic, timed not coincidentally towards the beginning of Ramadan."

In the past two weeks, Jerusalem District police officers have stepped up their efforts against inciters in East Jerusalem, arresting 20 suspects for offenses of incitement, identification with, and support for terrorism.

Last week, Israel announced that there will be no change to the number of worshippers allowed to pray on the Temple Mount during the first week of Ramadan.