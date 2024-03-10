Shin Bet busts Hamas-linked Arab-Israeli cell plotting terror attacks, 13 arrested
One of the suspects maintained contact with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, who advised him on how to manufacture explosives
i24NEWS
1 min read
Israeli security forces on Sunday announced a terrorist cell comprising 13 Arabs from northern Israel were charged with planning attacks on behalf of Hamas. The intricate surveillance operation that led to the arrest was conducted by the Shin Bet security agency.
According to the indictment, one of the suspects maintained contact with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, who advised him on how to manufacture explosives and recruit additional members.
The suspects obtained guns from West Bank-based terrorists.
