Israel relations with Abraham Accord countries at risk over Gaza war - report

Relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, which have maintained stability throughout the war in Gaza, are now under pressure as anger against the Jewish state grows, The New York Times reported this Sunday.

According to the report, an Emirati businessman who spoke of previous economic ties said he left the Emirati-Israeli Business Council. As Israel's months-long war wages in Gaza anger in the region rises, it became increasingly difficult to find staunch supporters of the Abraham Accords.

Dubai's deputy police chief was quoted by NYT as claiming that the Arabs "had truly wanted peace" but Israel "had proved that its intentions are evil." Though the report noted some Emiratis said they were afraid to speak out publicly.

Meanwhile, analysts stated neither the Emirates nor Israel should abandon this agreement which remains a diplomatic lifeline at a time when the Jewish states' ties with Arab countries were deteriorating, reiterating that the Abraham Accords brought the UAE billions in trade and benefited from positive public relations in Western countries.

courtesy by Israel president office

"But the current trajectory of the war doesn't bode well for agreements or security in the Middle East," Mohammed Baharon, director of the B’huth research center in Dubai, told NYT.

“This is a partnership,” Baharon added, “and if one partner is not paying their dues, then it’s not a partnership anymore.”

Anger against Israel simmered not only in the Abraham Accords countries in the Arab world, frustration was also rising in a key mediator and staunch ally following Israel's military operations in Gaza, which erupted after the Hamas massacres on October 7.

U.S. President Joe Biden said there’s a “red line” in regards to Israel’s stated plan to expand its military operation to Gaza’s southernmost region of Rafah, though immediately reiterating his support for the Jewish state’s survival.