Majority of Jewish Israelis support IDF op. in Rafah, new survey shows

A recent survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute reveals significant insights into the opinions of Jewish and Arab Israelis on various political and military matters, as well as perceptions of Israel's international standing and its relationship with the United States.

According to the survey, approximately three-quarters of Jewish Israelis expressed support for expanding Israeli military operations in Rafah, the southernmost town in Gaza.

However, two-thirds of Arab respondents expressed disapproval of such a military initiative. The survey also highlighted a significant divide among Jewish respondents, with 45% of those identifying with the left supporting the military operation compared to a higher level of support from those in the center and right of the political spectrum.

Furthermore, the survey shed light on differing perceptions of Israel's international situation. While 44% of Jewish respondents viewed Israel's international standing negatively, a larger proportion of Arab respondents, at 63%, shared this view.

In terms of US-Israeli relations, the survey revealed a divided public opinion regarding the extent to which Israel can rely on support from Washington. Approximately 40% of respondents expressed confidence in Washington's full or significant support for Israel, while 34% anticipated moderate support. However, 20% of respondents expressed pessimism about maintaining Washington's support, reflecting uncertainty about the future trajectory of U.S.-Israeli relations.

The survey also examined attitudes towards potential changes in service exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox community.

A majority of Jewish respondents, particularly secular individuals, supported reforms to the exemption granted to the Haredim, with 70% advocating for changes. In contrast, only 19% of Haredi respondents expressed support for such changes, highlighting differing perspectives within the ultra-Orthodox community.