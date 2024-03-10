IDF announces death of Sergeant first class Michael Gal
His passing marks 248 IDF troops lost since the start if the Gaza ground operation
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the death of Sergeant First Class Michael Gal, a 29-year-old fighter from Jerusalem serving in the auxiliary company of the 450th battalion, Bislamah Brigade.
Sergeant Gal fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip during the ongoing operation, bringing the total Israeli casualties in the conflict to 248. His family has been notified.
