IDF Arabic Spokesperson encourages Lebanese citizens to collaborate with Mossad

Avichay Adraee, the Arabic spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), took to social media to urge Lebanese citizens to collaborate with Israel against Hezbollah.

Adraee's message, posted on his X account, called on Lebanese citizens, including those associated with Hezbollah, to contact the Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, for potential cooperation.

"I have recently received messages from Lebanese citizens, including those identifying themselves as Hezbollah operatives, expressing concern about Hezbollah's impact on Lebanon's future," Adraee wrote. He acknowledged their desire for a better future and directed them to the official Mossad Facebook page for potential collaboration opportunities.

While Adraee stated that he is not authorized to facilitate such requests directly, he emphasized the authenticity of the Mossad's Facebook page, indicated by a blue checkmark. "That is where you can find the best way to improve your situation," Adraee concluded.

The call for collaboration with Mossad comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization with significant influence in Lebanon.