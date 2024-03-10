13,000 terrorists killed in IDF Gaza attacks, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a startling assertion, claiming that at least 13,000 terrorists have been killed in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict.

In an interview with the German daily Bild, Netanyahu highlighted the significant number of casualties among militants, asserting that 43.3% of deaths in Gaza were terrorists belonging to Hamas or other factions.

Netanyahu's remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, with conflicting reports emerging regarding the casualties in Gaza. While Hamas claims that 30,000 individuals, predominantly women and children, have been killed, Netanyahu's estimation paints a different picture, emphasizing the targeting of militant operatives.

Netanyahu's comments also come amid international scrutiny of Israel's military operations, with concerns raised about civilian casualties and humanitarian implications.

During the interview, Netanyahu reiterated his belief that a military operation in Rafah, a town on the Egyptian border where Hamas is heavily concentrated, is crucial to defeating the militant group. He expressed confidence in Israel's military capabilities, stating, "We are close to victory, it's only a matter of weeks."

However, Netanyahu's statements have drawn criticism from the international community, with some expressing concern over the humanitarian impact of further military escalation. US President Joe Biden has described an assault on Rafah as a "red line," indicating potential consequences for Israeli actions in the region.