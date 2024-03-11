CIA chief Burns pushes for short-term truce - report

During his visit to the Middle East, the CIA chief William Burns pushed for a short-term truce Gaza that would last for two to four days, said Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper on Monday.

According to the report, Burns' proposal includes Hamas providing the initial list of hostage kidnapped on October 7 or of those known to be alive after over five months of captivity. Moderators are also to receive a list detailing the abductees' condition.

This is a developing story...