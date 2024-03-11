IDF kills 15 terrorists in central Gaza in close-quarters fighting | LIVE UPDATES
In January, the Division 99 exploded the university building in Gaza after locating terrorists underneath, without getting a required permission from above; Israeli military is investigating
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced an investigation into an unauthorized university building explosion in Gaza that occurred back in January.
The commander of Division 99, Brigadier General Hiram, reportedly ordered to blow up the Al-Asraa University in the Gaza City area after locating terrorists underneath the compound. By doing so without getting an authorization through normal channels, Brigadier General Hiram is said to have violated the IDF instructions.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF kills 15 terrorists in central Gaza in close-quarters fighting over past day
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported killing approximately 15 terrorists in central Gaza in close-quarters encounters, with sniper fire and in aerial strikes.
In the area of Hamad in southern Gaza, IDF special forces conducted targeted raids in residential areas said to be used for terrorist activities. Israeli troops reported arresting Hamas terrorists and locating weapons, ammunition, and additional military equipment.
According to the IDF statement, on one occasion, an anti-tank missile was launched at the troops with no casualties stated. "A short while afterward, IDF troops identified a terrorist moving in the area from which the launch was carried out. After precisely monitoring the terrorist, he was killed in an encounter at close quarters," read the statement.
In Al-Qarara, Khan Yunis, Israeli ground and aerial forces are said to have used sniper fire and tanks to strike terrorists in the area.
Israeli Naval troops in the northern Gaza Strip reported directing a helicopter that struck a vessel used by terrorists.