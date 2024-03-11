The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced an investigation into an unauthorized university building explosion in Gaza that occurred back in January.

The commander of Division 99, Brigadier General Hiram, reportedly ordered to blow up the Al-Asraa University in the Gaza City area after locating terrorists underneath the compound. By doing so without getting an authorization through normal channels, Brigadier General Hiram is said to have violated the IDF instructions.

