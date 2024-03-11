Palestinian reports Hamas deputy military commander killed in IDF strike

Hamas's deputy military commander, Marwan Issa, was the target of an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian reports.

An Israeli security official, speaking anonymously to Walla! News, confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a target where the senior Hamas official was staying.

The senior Hamas official served as the deputy to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades head, Mohammed Deif, who himself had frequently been a target for Israeli assassination attempts.

According to the Israeli and Palestinian reports, the IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency carried out what was described as airstrikes and unusual operations over the weekend in order to reach the senior Hamas official underground near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

While reportedly still being investigated by Hamas, if Issa was eliminated it would be one of the senior targets as the third highest ranking official serving the terrorist organization in the Gaza Stip.

The previously most senior Hamas official eliminated during the latest conflict was Saleh Al-Arouri, the terrorist organization's deputy head of its Political Bureau and in effect was responsible for heading a "convergence of arenas" between the West Bank, Gaza and collaboration with Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah.