Mia Schem fights for remaining Hamas hostages during trip to Washington

Mia Schem never imagined she would travel to Washington D.C. to watch the president of the United States deliver a State of the Union address. It would have been just as unthinkable as spending 54 days held captive in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

But in fact, both those things came to pass. Schem was invited by Congressional leadership to attend the most important speech that a president delivers all year, one in which he called for the release of all of the Hamas hostages, and vowed not to rest until they were home.

Schem took the opportunity to meet with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to relay her experience and urge them to continue their efforts to pressure Hamas. At the end of the day, she was emotionally exhausted, being called upon to relive her trauma over and over again. But she said it was a mission she was dedicated to and finally felt strong enough to take on, promising to do all she can to help the remaining hostages.

