Israeli officials say a ground operation in Rafah is ‘not imminent’ - report

A much-anticipated and contentious Israel Defense Forces (IDF) campaign in Gaza's southernmost region of Rafah was still weeks away, and not "imminent," Israeli officials told CNN.

According to the report, the IDF did not position itself for a Rafah offensive as of yet, though it could be "enacted" in short order.

Most significantly, a major civilian evacuation from the largely populated city with displaced Gazans was weeks away and the plan has yet to be "finalized," according to CNN's sources.

Once ready to implement the plan, the Israeli officials said the civilian evacuation would take "at least two weeks."

Israeli political and military officials told CNN that Israel's war cabinet did not approve a plan submitted by the IDF for the evacuation of Rafah and the ensuing incursion, though an operation as early as during the ongoing month-long Ramadan was reportedly not ruled out.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday night said during an interview with MSNBC that a military operation in the highly populated Rafah "is a red line," but reaffirmed that "I'm never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical."