Netanyahu on Biden disagreements: Doesn't help Hamas thinks there are gaps with U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke about disagreements with U.S. President Joe Biden during an interview with Fox News, as the major Islamic holiday Ramadan began with negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage released held up by Hamas trying to spark a wider conflict.

The prime minister said there are disagreements with Biden, but it was "our necks on the line," and it doesn’t help that Hamas thinks there are gaps with United States.

"Biden and I had many heart-to-heart conversations, but I am the one responsible for the future of our country. The majority of citizens support my positions," Netanyahu continued.

In a recent interview with MSNBC's Jonahtan Capehart, the U.S. president explained a hot mic comment on Netanyahu, saying the Israeli Prime Minister needed "come to Jesus meeting." Biden added “I’ve known Bibi for 50 years, and he knew what I meant by it.”

A planned Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in the previous Rafah safe zone in Gaza, with about two million in the area after fleeing battle zones, was one of the contested topics between the two world leaders.

Netanyahu insisted that Israel will "do it" as part of its effort to eliminate the "remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah," and describing the area as "the last bastion" for the terror group, during a preview interview with ABC.