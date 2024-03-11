Gallant hints at Hamas leader's fate amid talk of IDF successes

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggested that Israel has achieved significant victories in recent operations, potentially referencing the reported strike targeting Hamas leader Marwan Issa.

The remarks followed a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other military leaders.

"We have seen successes, including in recent days, and we anticipate further achievements. Our operations are persistent and moving in the right direction," Gallant stated. He also cautioned about potential challenges ahead, particularly in the northern region, emphasizing its strategic importance.

Speculation has intensified over the fate of Marwan Issa, Hamas's third-ranking leader, after reports emerged of a strike targeting his whereabouts in the Gaza Strip. However, Hamas has yet to confirm whether Issa was among the casualties in the attack.

Ynet/archive

In addition to addressing military matters, Gallant took a veiled swipe at political infighting within the government. He urged political leaders to emulate the unity and cooperation demonstrated by the military, especially during challenging times.

"The military's success lies in its ability to work together seamlessly, even under harsh conditions. The political system should learn from this example," Gallant emphasized.