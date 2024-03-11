In a pointed letter directed at United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sharply criticized the UN's response to the October 7 massacre in Israel, alleging bias due to the Jewish identity of the victims.

Katz's scathing letter, sent on Monday, condemned what he perceived as a tepid reaction from Guterres towards the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and its affiliated terror groups during the invasion. He asserted that the UN's response would have been markedly different if the victims were not Jewish or Israeli.

"The reluctance to lead a decisive international stance against Hamas' actions signals a distressing bias," Katz wrote, accusing the UN of disproportionately fixating on Israel in its criticisms.

"The necessity to declare Hamas as a terrorist organization and to impose severe sanctions similar to those placed on Al Qaeda and Daesh is critical and indisputable," Katz urged.

Katz's letter further implored Guterres to intensify efforts to secure the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining 134 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

"The response to the atrocities committed by Hamas is unacceptable. Your dismissal of the heinous acts as documented in the recent UN report is not only inadequate but also offensive," Katz wrote, expressing profound dissatisfaction with the Secretary-General's handling of the situation.

"The ongoing hostility between Israel and the UN underscores the urgent need for unbiased intervention to address the grave injustices faced by the victims," Katz concluded, signaling a growing rift between Israel and the international organization.