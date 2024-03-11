IDF Spokesperson: Israeli airstrike targeted site housing Hamas Deputy Leader Marwan Issa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a targeted airstrike on a ground-based anti-aircraft complex in the central Gaza Strip overnight between Saturday and Sunday, according to an announcement by an IDF spokesperson.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency, targeted a site in the Nuzirat region utilized by two senior Hamas officials, including Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of the group's armed wing, known as the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Issa is identified as one of the planners of the devastating October 7 massacre.

Accompanying Issa was Razi Abu Tamaa, a former commander of the Makhnuts Brigade in the region, who is currently responsible for overseeing Hamas's military capabilities in Gaza. Additionally, the compound housed several other Hamas operatives.

The spokesperson emphasized that the results of the airstrike are still under examination, and final verification has not yet been obtained due to the underground nature of the target and intelligence considerations. Further updates will be provided to the public once conclusive information is available.

Highlighting the meticulous planning involved in such operations, the spokesperson emphasized that each strike undergoes extensive deliberation and may be subject to cancellation. These operations rely on high-quality intelligence and precise execution by the Israeli Air Force.

Regarding concerns about the presence of Israeli hostages in the targeted area, the IDF spokesperson stated that, based on intelligence assessments at the time of the attack, there were no indications of Israeli captives in the vicinity.

However, the IDF remains committed to pursuing Hamas terrorists and individuals involved in the October 7 massacre.