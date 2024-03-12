Massive rocket barrages target northern Israel; IDF strikes 2 Hezbollah targets | LIVE UPDATES
Israel responds to hostile aircraft by attacking Hezbollah sites associated with planning and carrying out aerial incursions into Israeli airspace
The IDF said on Tuesday it had struck two targets in the Beqaa valley associated with Hezbollah's aerial capabilities. The attack comes in retaliation for a series of incursions by hostile aircraft into Israeli airspace in recent days.
A massive barrage of rockets targeted Israeli communities in the northeast Galilee region, with no damage or casualties reported. According to Israeli reports, more than 50 rockets were identified.
More than 100 rockets fired into northern Israel in 2 barrages earlier - report
Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets into northern Israeli communities in two barrages this morning, according to a report in Israel's public broadcaster Kan.
'Rafah operation is not seen as likely in upcoming days'
US intelligence assessment says Netanyahu's 'viability as leader' is 'in jeopardy'
A report by US intelligence released Monday says Prime Minister Benjamin "• Netanyahu’s viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy.
At least 50 rockets fired from Lebanon in earlier barrage
No injuries or damage have been reported.
US, UK conduct airstrikes in Yemen against Houthis, at least 11 killed - report
Airstrikes led by the US and UK against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen killed at least 11 and wounded another 14, according to the UK's The Guardian.
IDF releases footage of 2 attacks in Beqaa region, responding to aerial invasions
Rocket sirens blare in northeastern Israeli communities