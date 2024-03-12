The IDF said on Tuesday it had struck two targets in the Beqaa valley associated with Hezbollah's aerial capabilities. The attack comes in retaliation for a series of incursions by hostile aircraft into Israeli airspace in recent days.

A massive barrage of rockets targeted Israeli communities in the northeast Galilee region, with no damage or casualties reported. According to Israeli reports, more than 50 rockets were identified.

