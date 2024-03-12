More than 100 rockets fired from Lebanon - report; IDF strikes launch site

More than 100 rockets were fired into Israel early Tuesday in two different barrages, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan.

In response, the IDF said it had targeted the source of the launches.

The attack occurred at 7:00, triggering rocket sirens in Snir, Ghajar and She'ar Yashuv in the northern Galilee as well as Ein Qiniyye in the Golan Heights. No injuries or damage were reported.

Earlier, the IDF released footage of overnight airstrikes against two targets in the Beqaa Valley region of Lebanon, saying it had attacked two sites that the terrorist group Hezbollah used to launch hostile aircraft into Israeli territory. The Israeli strike was in retaliation for recent aerial incursions by terrorist UAVs.

Hezbollah has ramped up pressure with more frequent barrages of dozens of rockets, risking further escalation with Israel.

Israeli leaders have set March 15 as a deadline for a diplomatic solution to the flare-up with Hezbollah, which started as the Lebanese terrorist group launched attacks against Israel in solidarity with Hamas perpetrating the October 7 surprise attack against southern Israel.

Last week, US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel and Lebanon in a diplomatic push to get the sides to agree to a detente.

