Hezbollah's Nasrallah meets Hamas delegation over Gaza developments, ceasefire

Leaders from the two terrorist organizations discussed the multiple fronts in the conflict with Israel as well as stalled ceasesfire negotiations

i24NEWS
Supporters of Hezbollah cheer as they listen to a speech by the group's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon.AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with a Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting occurred at an undisclosed date and dealt with the developments in Israel's ground operations in the Gaza Strip. The sides also discussed the various fronts in the conflict, including in the West Bank, and negotiations for a ceasefire that are currently suspended.

