Hezbollah's Nasrallah meets Hamas delegation over Gaza developments, ceasefire
Leaders from the two terrorist organizations discussed the multiple fronts in the conflict with Israel as well as stalled ceasesfire negotiations
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with a Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, according to a statement on Tuesday.
The meeting occurred at an undisclosed date and dealt with the developments in Israel's ground operations in the Gaza Strip. The sides also discussed the various fronts in the conflict, including in the West Bank, and negotiations for a ceasefire that are currently suspended.
