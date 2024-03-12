First ship with Gaza aid leaves Cyprus port

A ship carrying almost 200 tonnes of food to Gaza early on Tuesday left a port in Larnaca, Cyprus, highlighting the beginning of a pilot project to open a new sea route of aid to the Strip's population on the brink of famine.

The mission, said to be mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates, is organised by a U.S. based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), while a Spanish charity Open Arms supplies the ship.

"Our goal is to establish a maritime highway of boats and barges stocked with millions of meals continuously headed towards Gaza," said the WCK founder Jose Andres and chief executive officer Erin Gore in a statement.

With the lack of port infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, WCK intends to create a landing jetty with material from destroyed buildings and rubble.

Another 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid are said to have been prepared in Cyprus for further deliveries.

The initiative is separate from the one announced by the United States President Joe Biden earlier on Friday: Washington is to launch an "emergency" mission to construct a pier off the Gaza coast in order to ship humanitarian aid in the Strip.

