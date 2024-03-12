IDF confirms death of Israeli soldier in Hamas captivity

Sergeant Itai Chen was kidnapped on October 7, his body remains in Gaza

Sergeant Itai Chen, who was confirmed killed after being taken into Hamas captivity on October 7
IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday notified the family of Sergeant Itai Chen, 19, from Netanya, confirmed dead in Hamas captivity.

He is said to have been kidnapped and killed during the October 7 attack.

This is a developing story

