IDF confirms death of Israeli soldier in Hamas captivity

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday notified the family of Sergeant Itai Chen, 19, from Netanya, confirmed dead in Hamas captivity.

He is said to have been kidnapped and killed during the October 7 attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1767525233286644131 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story