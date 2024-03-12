Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday floated a possible candidate to temporarily manage the Gaza Strip – Majed Faraj, the head of the Palestinian Authority intelligence apparatus.

A report in Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said that Faraj’s name was one of those who came up in closed-door meetings, along with other moderate Palestinian figures.

The 61-year-old Faraj is a close associate of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, and has close working ties with Israel’s defense establishment. Faraj is also one of the PA leaders seen as a possible replacement for Abbas.

He is responsible for coordinating between Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, American CIA, and other international intelligence organizations.

According to the report, it is feared that Hamas is regaining a foothold by taking control of the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, despite Israeli operations to dismantle the terrorist organization in the Palestinian enclave. The meeting comes amid an urgent need to replace Hamas in the civilian administration of Gaza, with a moderate member of the Palestinian Authority being the most immediate option.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in an interview with Kan that “it is natural to bring up the name of Faraj, in the PA he is one of the figures who worked with us the most against Hamas."

"In the civilian apparatus there is no obstacle to working with the PA, because even today we work with them,” he added. “The government needs to decide whether it deals with politics or Israel's security. If it is Israel's security - we will work with the PA."

However, he concluded that "only we will ensure our security, I do not propose to trust the PA in the war on terror.”

For more on the Israel-Hamas war, click here