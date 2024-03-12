Israeli Arab hostage family member confronts Palestinian ambassador at UN

In a dramatic confrontation at the United Nations, an Israeli Arab, Ali Ziadna, whose family members are held hostage in Gaza, confronted Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour over the captivity of his relatives by Hamas.

The incident occurred following a UN Security Council debate on sexual violence committed by Hamas, attended by Ziadna as part of a delegation of family members of Gaza hostages accompanying Israeli officials.

A video posted on social media captured the tense exchange, where Ziadna questioned Mansour about the abduction of his family members.

"Why did they kidnap my family? What crime did they commit that Hamas kidnapped them? They have been in the tunnels for 5 months, and for what?" Ziadna demanded.

The Palestinian ambassador responded, urging Ziadna to remember the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, citing casualties and destruction caused by conflicts with Israel. Mansour also warned against being manipulated by Israel, stating, "Don't let [Israel] take advantage of you, those who kill the Palestinians will take advantage of you."

Meanwhile, at the UN debate, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized the organization's lack of action against Hamas and called for stronger measures to pressure the group to release the remaining hostages.

Katz emphasized the need for the UN to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization and condemned the silence on Hamas' "brutal crimes."