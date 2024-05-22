1,400 Israeli academics call for end to war, hostage release | LIVE UPDATES
The petition says self-defense 'does not grant the right to wage a war without a realistic end or one aimed at the political survival of the leadership'
Day 229 of Israel at war: Over 1,400 Israeli academics signed a petition calling Israeli government to stop the war in Gaza and release hostages. The document said that both goals are “moral imperatives that align with Israel’s interests.”
According to the petition, self-defense “does not grant the right to wage a war without a realistic end or one aimed at the political survival of the leadership.”
Israeli Foreign Minister recalls ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations amid countries' plans to recognize Palestinian state
In Khan Yunis, Israeli security forces kill 'a significant Hamas anti-tank missile operative' who participated in the October 7 attack
Israeli air forces (IAF) struck Ahmed Yasser Alkara, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Wednesday. Two other terrorists are said to have been killed in the same operation: Saib Raed Abu Riba from Hamas Nukhba and Ans Muhammad Abu Ragila from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
In a separate operation, IAF fighter jets killed five Hamas terrorists operating from inside the Faami Aljerjawi School in Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF statement read. The list of targeted terrorists included Fadi Salim, the head of Propaganda in Hamas’ Gaza Brigade as well as three Hamas intelligence operatives and an additional Nukhba terrorist.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Malkia, northern Israel
Israeli soldier seriously wounded after fighting in northern Gaza