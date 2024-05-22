Day 229 of Israel at war: Over 1,400 Israeli academics signed a petition calling Israeli government to stop the war in Gaza and release hostages. The document said that both goals are “moral imperatives that align with Israel’s interests.”

According to the petition, self-defense “does not grant the right to wage a war without a realistic end or one aimed at the political survival of the leadership.”

To catch up on the events from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war