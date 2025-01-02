10 reportedly killed in IDF strikes in Gaza safe zone, including Hamas police chief | LIVE BLOG
Former defense minister Gallant retired from the Knesset: 'Israel is my life's mission - I will return' • Sirens blared overnight, warning of a drone in Eilat, but later deemed a false identification
Israel - Hamas War day 453: An alleged Israeli strike in the Mawasi zone in the Gaza Strip left at least 10 people dead, according to Palestinian reports. The IDF has not yet commented on the incident.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims hostage tried to commit suicide
Jewish sports legend, Holocaust survivor Agnes Keleti passes away at 103
🔴 IDF says terrorists operating from Gazan humanitarian area targeted in strike
The IDF said that an airstrike had targeted Hamas terrorists operating out of a command and control center inside the Khan Yunis humanitarian area.
Numerous steps were taken to mitigate the harm to civilians, including aerial surveillance, precision munitions, and more.
The IDF blamed Hamas for violations of international law and exploitation of civilian infrastructure as human shields for terror activity.
9 young immigrants honored for helping new community in Israel
Supreme Court bars Ben Gvir's interference in police investigation protocol
Cost of war: 891 soldiers killed since October 7, 50 in Lebanon invasion
