106 Israeli lawmakers condemn ICC prosecutor seeking warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant as 'historical crime'

Knesset (Israel's Parliament) Speaker Amir Ohana announced Monday that 106 lawmakers have signed a declaration condemning the decision of the International Criminal Court prosecutor to seek warrants for the arrest of Israel's prime minister and defense minister.

"The State of Israel is in the midst of a righteous war against a criminal terror organization. The IDF is the most moral army in the world. Our heroic soldiers fight with unmatched courage and morality, according to international law, as no other army has ever done," the declaration said.

Comparing Israeli leaders with those of Hamas is "outrageous," said the declaration that was signed by both opposition and coalition members, and amounted to a "clear expression of antisemitism.

Pointing out that Israel is a democratically-elected state, the statement condemned any comparison with a murderous organization that planned and perpetrated the assault on Israel on October 7.

"The outrageous comparison by the plaintiff in The Hague between the leaders of Israel and the heads of the Hamas terror organization is an historical crime that will not be erased, and a clear expression of anti-Semitism. The placement of the State of Israel, a democracy that champions human rights and fights for its life, alongside a murderous terror organization that kidnapped, slaughtered, burned and raped its citizens and operates against its existence - is a distortion without precedent. We vehemently reject this. 80 years after the Holocaust, no one will tie the hands of the Jewish state from defending itself."

For more stories on the Hamas-Israel war, click here >>

For more updates as they arrive, click here >>