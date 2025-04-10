11 terrorists who perpetrated October 7 massacre eliminated by IDF

Eleven senior terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7 massacre were killed in the recent military operations in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency announced on Thursday.

Among those eliminated were identified operatives who were involved in the murder and kidnapping of Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Nine of the terrorists were killed since the IDF restarted its ground offensive last month.

IDF Spokesperson's unit

These were identified as Hassan Na'am, responsible for the kidnapping of Sergeant Shaked Dahan; Ismail Shakhshek, responsible for the murder of Israeli citizens after throwing grenades and firing a ground-to-air missile inside Israel; Jalal Kara'an, who participated in the murder of Inbar Haiman after raiding the Nova party and military bases, recording himself murdering two Israeli citizens and sharing the videos online; Muhammad Issa, who invaded Kibbutz Mefalsim and participated in the murderous massacre; and four others who invaded Israel and participated in the slaughter of Israelis – Muhammad Shabki, Fares Krashin, Yahya Astal, Muhammad Zaker, and Muhammad Astal.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1910402610332320153 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The two other terrorists killed before the operations began are Muhammad Al-Safour and Khaled Aldin. Safour was part of the attack on the Southern Gaza Brigade’s command post and the abduction of the soldiers posted there during the October 7 massacre, and Aldin was responsible for the murder of Israeli civilians.